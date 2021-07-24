EDC Blockchain (EDC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $313,939.00

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One EDC Blockchain coin can now be bought for about $0.0237 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. EDC Blockchain has a market cap of $1.09 million and approximately $313,939.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, EDC Blockchain has traded up 8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34,391.00 or 0.99897390 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.76 or 0.00034174 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006047 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $18.10 or 0.00052580 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000776 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.38 or 0.00009821 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 26.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000485 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0343 or 0.00000100 BTC.

About EDC Blockchain

EDC Blockchain (EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 46,963,463 coins and its circulating supply is 46,025,709 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com . EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2015, EDC Blockchain is a global multi-currency platform with a built-in constructor of coins. All EDC holders are merged into master nodes, which are a certain kind of fund in which users donate their coins, thereby allowing the node to mine EDC. Based on a hybrid LPoS mining algorithm and using Bitshares 2.0 Graphene protocol, EDC provides network security when implementing important functions, such as instant confirmation of transactions, as well as ensuring network voting. The last EDC coin will be produced on January 1st, 2040. The EDC community exceeds 1 million users, while the cryptocurrency is used by people living in 57 countries throughout the world. EDC is actively developing in the Southeast Asia, Latin American and European markets. “

Buying and Selling EDC Blockchain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EDC Blockchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

