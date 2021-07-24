Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading 18.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 19.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on July 24th. Theta Fuel has a total market cap of $1.72 billion and $198.87 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000941 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002442 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00033065 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $86.68 or 0.00251795 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00033370 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00006053 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00013233 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000424 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001503 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00004665 BTC.

Theta Fuel Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Buying and Selling Theta Fuel

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Theta Fuel should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Theta Fuel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

