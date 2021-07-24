Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $16.52 Million Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 6.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 93,518 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,630 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $16,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VRSK. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,555,000 after buying an additional 4,916 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,607,000 after buying an additional 3,603 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in Verisk Analytics by 19.2% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth about $343,000. Institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $188.39 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.03. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a one year low of $159.79 and a one year high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $726.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.93 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 33.51%. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.02%.

In related news, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Constantine Iordanou sold 3,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.99, for a total value of $610,713.88. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 269,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,210,777.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,954 shares of company stock valued at $8,059,937. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Verisk Analytics from $197.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.00.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc provides data analytics solutions in the United States and internationally. It provides predictive analytics and decision support solutions to customers in rating, underwriting, claims, catastrophe and weather risk, global risk analytics, natural resources intelligence, economic forecasting, commercial banking and finance, and various other fields.

