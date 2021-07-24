NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 18,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 4,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. TL Private Wealth raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. TL Private Wealth now owns 8,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 6,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMI Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $51.63 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $39.13 and a 12-month high of $53.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.03.

