NorthCoast Asset Management LLC Has $729,000 Stock Position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG)

NorthCoast Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares MSCI Germany ETF (NYSEARCA:EWG) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,870 shares during the period. NorthCoast Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Germany ETF were worth $729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 10,707 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $358,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. Boothe Investment Group Inc. now owns 38,492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 8.3% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 48.8% during the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI Germany ETF by 11.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA EWG opened at $34.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.16. iShares MSCI Germany ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.06 and a fifty-two week high of $36.49.

iShares MSCI Germany ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Germany Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the German market, as measured by the MSCI Germany Index (the Index).

