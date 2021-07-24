Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report $2.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.47 to $13.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,345,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,388,440. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

