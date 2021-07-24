Analysts Expect Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Will Post Earnings of $2.31 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) will report $2.31 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Micron Technology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.35 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.27. Micron Technology posted earnings per share of $1.08 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 113.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Micron Technology will report full year earnings of $5.95 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.90 to $6.00. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $12.39 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.47 to $13.54. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Micron Technology.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 12.60% and a net margin of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share.

MU has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Citigroup increased their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Micron Technology from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, upped their target price on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.61.

In related news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 104,280 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.42, for a total transaction of $8,386,197.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 165,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,313,370.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.19, for a total value of $661,629.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 121,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,988,139.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,172 shares of company stock worth $14,669,609 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $27,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Micron Technology by 98.7% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology in the first quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MU stock traded up $0.41 on Friday, hitting $75.94. The company had a trading volume of 12,345,202 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,388,440. The stock has a market cap of $85.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $80.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.57 and a current ratio of 3.40. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc engages in the provision of innovative memory and storage solutions. It operates through the following segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit (CNBU); Mobile Business Unit (MBU); Storage Business Unit (SBU); and Embedded Business Unit (EBU). The Compute and Networking Business Unit segment includes memory products sold into cloud server, enterprise, client, graphics, and networking markets.

Earnings History and Estimates for Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU)

