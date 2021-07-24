Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $63.13 Million Stock Position in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) by 250.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 745,387 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 532,411 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $63,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of American Electric Power in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of American Electric Power by 50.8% in the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Nicholas K. Akins sold 15,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $1,331,860.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,421,313.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Lisa M. Barton sold 7,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.39, for a total value of $691,828.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,662 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,704.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,502 shares of company stock worth $2,334,826 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

AEP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on American Electric Power from $96.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.63.

American Electric Power stock opened at $85.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.19. The company has a market capitalization of $42.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.27. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.80 and a 52 week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.04. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.02% and a net margin of 14.78%. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is 66.67%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

