Fiduciary Trust Co. Raises Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lifted its stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 52,499 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 3,365 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $11,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HON. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,932 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.8% in the first quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 6,080 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,320,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co of Kansas boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co of Kansas now owns 2,380 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 6,841 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. 75.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several analysts recently commented on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $246.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $221.07.

NYSE HON opened at $229.32 on Friday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.21 and a 1-year high of $234.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $224.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.15.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 23rd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 26.51%. Honeywell International’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.39%.

In related news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.44% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Recommended Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.