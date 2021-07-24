Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Fiduciary Trust Co.

Fiduciary Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 2.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 119,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,772 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $8,720,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in C. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 28.1% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 559,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,509,000 after acquiring an additional 122,604 shares during the period. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd now owns 23,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at $386,000. 75.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Citigroup stock opened at $66.71 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.76. The stock has a market cap of $137.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.70, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.90.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The business had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Edward Jones lowered shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.87.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.