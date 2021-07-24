The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Shares Sold by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp trimmed its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 94.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,124 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 20,451 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 22,004 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 102.0% in the 1st quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,336 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 5,220 shares in the last quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Holt Capital Advisors L.L.C. dba Holt Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,954 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 29,110 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,371,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peconic Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 1st quarter valued at about $399,000. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS opened at $176.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $320.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $176.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $113.37 and a 52 week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The entertainment giant reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The Walt Disney had a positive return on equity of 2.07% and a negative net margin of 7.73%. The business had revenue of $15.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other The Walt Disney news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 550,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.21, for a total transaction of $98,667,649.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 569,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,993,966.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Arnold sold 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,493,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,376,269.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $202.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $225.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. Truist dropped their target price on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $204.88.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

