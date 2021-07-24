Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 46.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,389 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,584 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $11,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEAM. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 119,445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,425,000 after buying an additional 3,812 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,122 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 1,611 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 226.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,871 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after buying an additional 25,566 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Atlassian during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,003,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Atlassian by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,114 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Atlassian alerts:

TEAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atlassian from $285.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Macquarie increased their price objective on Atlassian from $263.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Atlassian from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $350.00 price objective on shares of Atlassian in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Atlassian currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $265.81.

NASDAQ TEAM opened at $271.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.85 billion, a PE ratio of -77.29, a PEG ratio of 336.41 and a beta of 0.84. Atlassian Co. Plc has a twelve month low of $160.01 and a twelve month high of $275.67. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $248.92.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $568.73 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $569.20 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 7.89% and a negative net margin of 44.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

See Also: How Short Selling Works



Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.