$0.64 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) will report $0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for The Aaron’s’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.54. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, July 27th.

On average, analysts expect that The Aaron’s will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.69 to $3.00. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.32 to $3.30. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover The Aaron’s.

Get The Aaron's alerts:

The Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.68. The firm had revenue of $481.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.63 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.30.

AAN traded down $0.51 on Monday, hitting $27.29. 361,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 378,333. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.12. The Aaron’s has a fifty-two week low of $16.20 and a fifty-two week high of $37.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $932.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 16th. This is a positive change from The Aaron’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.25%.

In other news, Director John W. Robinson sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $1,251,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 399,504 shares in the company, valued at $14,282,268. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAN. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 424.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of The Aaron’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 57.3% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of The Aaron’s by 19.4% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 763 shares during the period. 90.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Aaron’s

The Aarons Company Inc provides lease-to-own and purchase solutions. The company engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, home appliances, electronics, and accessories through its approximately 1,300 Company-operated and franchised stores in the United States and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform.

Further Reading: What is meant by a buy rating?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Aaron’s (AAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Aaron's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Aaron's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.