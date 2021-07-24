Analysts Set Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) Price Target at $10.34

Atos SE (OTCMKTS:AEXAY) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.34.

AEXAY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Atos in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. HSBC downgraded shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. UBS Group cut shares of Atos from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Societe Generale set a $10.34 target price on Atos and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

OTCMKTS AEXAY traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.61. The company had a trading volume of 31,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,606. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Atos has a twelve month low of $9.30 and a twelve month high of $19.01.

Atos SE provides digital transformation solutions and services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, and computing solutions comprising orchestrated hybrid cloud, big data, business applications, and digital workplace solutions, as well as business technology solutions for public and private sector organizations.

