Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) is Anomaly Capital Management LP’s 3rd Largest Position

Anomaly Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 60.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 235,090 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 88,689 shares during the period. Palo Alto Networks comprises about 7.4% of Anomaly Capital Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Anomaly Capital Management LP’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $75,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,667 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,303,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. FIL Ltd lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 452 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. United Bank lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 19.3% in the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 2,625 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 358.1% in the 4th quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter worth about $89,061,000. 81.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Shares of PANW stock traded up $3.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $401.62. The company had a trading volume of 666,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 974,268. The business has a fifty day moving average of $370.69. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $219.34 and a one year high of $404.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.07 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The network technology company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 11.00% and a negative return on equity of 10.65%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President Amit K. Singh sold 5,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.50, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 12,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.36, for a total transaction of $4,216,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 843,304 shares in the company, valued at approximately $296,303,293.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 44,546 shares of company stock worth $16,169,555. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on PANW. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $317.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $460.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $410.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $404.73.

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

Recommended Story: How to calculate the intrinsic value of a stock



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PANW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW).

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.