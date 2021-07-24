Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Equitable Group Inc. (TSE:EQB) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$157.33.

EQB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Equitable Group to C$174.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Cormark boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$140.00 to C$160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$165.00 to C$174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group from C$148.00 to C$161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$161.00 price objective on shares of Equitable Group in a research report on Friday.

Equitable Group stock traded up C$1.46 during trading on Monday, reaching C$139.63. The stock had a trading volume of 21,068 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,827. Equitable Group has a 52-week low of C$69.17 and a 52-week high of C$153.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$137.90. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.37 billion and a PE ratio of 9.03.

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported C$3.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.57 by C$0.40. The firm had revenue of C$150.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$143.81 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Equitable Group will post 17.03742 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Equitable Group’s payout ratio is 9.57%.

In other Equitable Group news, Director Michael Paul Mignardi bought 259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$131.69 per share, with a total value of C$34,107.71. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$161,188.56.

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides various financial services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

