FIO Protocol Price Tops $0.18 on Top Exchanges (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded up 19.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. One FIO Protocol coin can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000521 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FIO Protocol has a total market capitalization of $60.85 million and $11.27 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000167 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000889 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000116 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001293 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0222 or 0.00000065 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000936 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 771,188,436 coins and its circulating supply is 339,977,849 coins. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

