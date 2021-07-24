3G Sahana Capital Management LP Takes $55.15 Million Position in L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB)

3G Sahana Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 891,577 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $55,153,000. L Brands makes up 6.8% of 3G Sahana Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of L Brands by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 495 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in L Brands by 3.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,987 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in L Brands by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,760 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after buying an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP boosted its position in L Brands by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 97,950 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,642,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in L Brands by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 19,440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $66.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of L Brands from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of L Brands from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.74.

In other news, insider James L. Bersani sold 36,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.21, for a total value of $2,523,258.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 198,166 shares in the company, valued at $13,715,068.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Leslie H. Wexner sold 23,001,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.01, for a total transaction of $1,679,310,018.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,037,554 shares of company stock valued at $2,008,333,277. Corporate insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LB traded up $1.50 on Friday, reaching $77.85. 3,214,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,560,469. The stock has a market cap of $21.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.86. L Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.85 and a 12 month high of $77.95.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The specialty retailer reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25. The firm had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. L Brands had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 137.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 82.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.99) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that L Brands, Inc. will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. L Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.34%.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc engages in the retail of women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care, beauty and home fragrance products. It operates through the following segments: Victoria’s Secret, Bath & Body Works and Victoria’s Secret and Bath & Body Works International. The Victoria’s Secret segment sells women’s intimate and other apparel, personal care and beauty products under the Victoria’s Secret and PINK brand names.

