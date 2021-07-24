Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Earnest Partners LLC

Earnest Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) by 17.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 220,051 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 46,058 shares during the quarter. Earnest Partners LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $63,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Huntington National Bank grew its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 121.8% during the first quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 122 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on CRL shares. upped their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $334.00 to $354.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $324.00 to $369.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $347.85.

Shares of CRL opened at $396.32 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $357.69. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $192.13 and a 1 year high of $397.61.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $824.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.52 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CAO Michael Gunnar Knell sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.76, for a total transaction of $263,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,504,694.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director George Massaro sold 3,370 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.96, for a total transaction of $1,135,555.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,415,666.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,923 shares of company stock worth $8,397,380. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, an early-stage contract research company, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Support (Manufacturing).

