-$0.07 EPS Expected for IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) to post ($0.07) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for IDEAYA Biosciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.98 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.54). IDEAYA Biosciences posted earnings of ($0.59) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 88.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

On average, analysts expect that IDEAYA Biosciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.97) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.00) to ($0.29). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.55) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.03) to ($0.60). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover IDEAYA Biosciences.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $7.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million.

IDYA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. HC Wainwright decreased their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.67.

In related news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,098,613.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total value of $30,330.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,027,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,107 shares of company stock valued at $189,664 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey Wright & Associates raised its holdings in shares of IDEAYA Biosciences by 134.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. 69.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ IDYA traded down $0.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $21.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 471,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,960. The business’s 50 day moving average is $20.68. The firm has a market cap of $721.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.98 and a beta of 1.92. IDEAYA Biosciences has a 52 week low of $10.90 and a 52 week high of $24.92.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

