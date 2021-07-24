Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Makes New $77,000 Investment in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 12,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SIRI. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sirius XM by 107.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 2,110 shares during the last quarter. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Sirius XM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.09. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.95 and a 52-week high of $8.14.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Sirius XM announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 7.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a $0.0146 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

