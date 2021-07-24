Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) Receives $79.75 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $83.80.

CSR has been the topic of several analyst reports. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird restated a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Investors Real Estate Trust in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Investors Real Estate Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of NYSE CSR traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $91.42. 46,967 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 71,374. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.54. Investors Real Estate Trust has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $91.82.

Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($1.37). Investors Real Estate Trust had a return on equity of 1.13% and a net margin of 3.65%. Equities analysts anticipate that Investors Real Estate Trust will post 3.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. Investors Real Estate Trust’s payout ratio is currently 74.07%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Investors Real Estate Trust stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Investors Real Estate Trust (NYSE:CSR) by 30.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Investors Real Estate Trust were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.84% of the company’s stock.

Investors Real Estate Trust Company Profile

IRET is a real estate company focused on the ownership, management, acquisition, redevelopment, and development of apartment communities. As of September 30, 2020, we owned interests in 67 apartment communities consisting of 11,910 apartment homes. IRET's common shares and Series C preferred shares are publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE symbols: "IRET" and "IRET PC," respectively).

