Brokerages Anticipate Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) will announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veeco Instruments’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.28 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.25. Veeco Instruments reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 145.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, August 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veeco Instruments will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.25. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.66. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veeco Instruments.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a positive return on equity of 7.88% and a negative net margin of 1.10%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Veeco Instruments’s revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, July 10th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Northland Securities upped their target price on Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.67.

In other news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,997.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 55,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after acquiring an additional 842 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 252.6% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 142,800 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,479,000 after acquiring an additional 102,300 shares during the period. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments in the 1st quarter valued at $311,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:VECO traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $22.60. The stock had a trading volume of 132,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,580. Veeco Instruments has a one year low of $10.58 and a one year high of $25.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.32 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.82, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

