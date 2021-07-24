Chiron Capital Management LLC Sells 998 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Chiron Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,090 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 998 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Chevron by 4.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 132,016,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,833,978,000 after purchasing an additional 5,193,990 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Chevron by 0.7% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 38,439,497 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,028,498,000 after purchasing an additional 252,442 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Chevron by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 30,006,718 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,136,150,000 after purchasing an additional 658,579 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Chevron by 13.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,789,121 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,283,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666,433 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,787,982,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

Shares of Chevron stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $98.86. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,570,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,232,316. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $65.16 and a 12 month high of $113.11. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.78. The company has a market capitalization of $190.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.71, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.02). Chevron had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 8.15%. The business had revenue of $32.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.82 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 19th were issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 18th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.29. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -2,680.00%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Chevron from $127.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. HSBC cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $113.00 price target (down from $117.00) on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Chevron from $126.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist increased their target price on Chevron from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.52.

In related news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.79, for a total transaction of $565,139.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.