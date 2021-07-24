$829.37 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $829.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $820.21 million and the highest is $839.00 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $608.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock worth $3,812,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $100.04.

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

