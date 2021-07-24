$829.37 Million in Sales Expected for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) will post $829.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AMN Healthcare Services’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $820.21 million and the highest is $839.00 million. AMN Healthcare Services posted sales of $608.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.3%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that AMN Healthcare Services will report full-year sales of $3.02 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.60 billion to $2.79 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AMN Healthcare Services.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist lifted their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

In related news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,535,100. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,833,345. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,830 shares of company stock worth $3,812,075 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $649,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,321,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the first quarter valued at about $39,805,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,779,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $573,380,000 after buying an additional 375,607 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $19,710,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMN traded up $1.33 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $98.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 200,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,206. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.39. AMN Healthcare Services has a twelve month low of $49.87 and a twelve month high of $100.04.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AMN Healthcare Services (AMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN)

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.