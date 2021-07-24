Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) Earns Buy Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their buy rating on shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) in a research note published on Friday, TipRanks reports. Morgan Stanley currently has a $75.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock.

YNDX has been the subject of several other research reports. New Street Research began coverage on shares of Yandex in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Yandex from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.75.

NASDAQ YNDX traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 706,949 shares, compared to its average volume of 744,014. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a PE ratio of 135.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.33. Yandex has a 52 week low of $54.74 and a 52 week high of $74.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a current ratio of 3.48.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The information services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.25). Yandex had a return on equity of 5.32% and a net margin of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $966.10 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Yandex will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its position in Yandex by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 45,233 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 24,878 shares during the period. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in Yandex by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $2,006,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Yandex by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,385 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Finally, Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yandex in the 1st quarter valued at $404,000. Institutional investors own 66.18% of the company’s stock.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

