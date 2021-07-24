Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $366.85 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) will post $366.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Advanced Energy Industries’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $371.50 million and the lowest is $362.20 million. Advanced Energy Industries reported sales of $339.88 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Advanced Energy Industries will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.50 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.59 billion to $1.62 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Advanced Energy Industries.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. Advanced Energy Industries had a return on equity of 26.01% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.43.

Advanced Energy Industries stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.35. The stock had a trading volume of 133,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,873. Advanced Energy Industries has a twelve month low of $57.04 and a twelve month high of $125.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09 and a beta of 1.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $103.79.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.02%.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $85.00 per share, for a total transaction of $497,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total value of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEIS. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 77.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 411 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Energy Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc engages in the provision of precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions. It offers products used in complex semiconductor and thin film plasma processes such as dry etch, strip, chemical and physical deposition; high and low voltage applications such as process control, analytical instrumentation and medical equipment; and in temperature-critical thermal applications such as material and chemical processing.

