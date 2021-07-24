Substratum Price Hits $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (SUB)

Substratum (CURRENCY:SUB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 24th. Substratum has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,431.00 worth of Substratum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Substratum coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Substratum has traded up 8.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.60 or 0.00848964 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

Substratum (CRYPTO:SUB) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 25th, 2017. Substratum’s total supply is 472,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 383,021,000 coins. The official website for Substratum is substratum.net . The Reddit community for Substratum is /r/SubstratumNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Substratum’s official Twitter account is @SubstratumNet and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Substratum is developing an open-source foundation for the decentralized web, providing free and unrestricted access to content for a new Web 3.0. The Substratum Network is a worldwide collection of nodes that uses industry-leading cryptography to deliver secure content anywhere, all without the need for VPNs or Tor. Substratum wants to revolutionize the hosting industry with per-request billing via microtransactions, all handled by blockchain technology and artificial intelligence. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Substratum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Substratum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Substratum using one of the exchanges listed above.

