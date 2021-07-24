14,520 Shares in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) Acquired by Chiron Capital Management LLC

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF (NYSEARCA:DEED) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 14,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $374,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEED. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $592,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,976,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,425,000. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,850,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $685,000.

NYSEARCA DEED traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.98. The company had a trading volume of 27,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,462. The business has a 50-day moving average of $25.96. First Trust TCW Securitized Plus ETF has a twelve month low of $25.70 and a twelve month high of $26.59.

