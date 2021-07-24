72 Investment Holdings LLC Acquires New Shares in Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX)

72 Investment Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXDX) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,848,024 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,745,000. Prometheus Biosciences accounts for 51.0% of 72 Investment Holdings LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RXDX. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $6,317,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $324,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $2,577,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $11,135,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Prometheus Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $629,000. 61.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RXDX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prometheus Biosciences in a report on Monday, May 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Prometheus Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of RXDX stock traded down $0.83 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,105 shares, compared to its average volume of 201,328. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.87. Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.11 and a 52 week high of $30.64. The company has a current ratio of 36.26, a quick ratio of 36.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Prometheus Biosciences (NASDAQ:RXDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($1.30). The firm had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Prometheus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

Prometheus Biosciences Company Profile

Prometheus Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of precision therapeutics and companion diagnostics products for the treatment and diagnosis of inflammatory bowel diseases (IBD). Its products include PRA023, a Phase I clinical trial IgG1 humanized monoclonal antibody (mAb); PR600, an anti- tumor necrosis factor mAb for IBD; PR300, a G-protein coupled receptor modulator small molecule for IBD; PR1800, anti-chemokine mAb for IBD; and PR2100, an anti-inflammatory cytokine mAb for IBD.

