Octagon Capital Advisors LP Purchases 100,000 Shares of Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS)

Octagon Capital Advisors LP raised its position in Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS) by 33.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 400,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Arcus Biosciences makes up 4.2% of Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Octagon Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in Arcus Biosciences were worth $11,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCUS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,739,000 after purchasing an additional 18,966 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,811,000 after acquiring an additional 18,287 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 51,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after acquiring an additional 5,126 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Arcus Biosciences by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 287,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,453,000 after acquiring an additional 4,107 shares during the last quarter. 56.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Arcus Biosciences alerts:

Shares of NYSE RCUS opened at $32.85 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.66. Arcus Biosciences, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.69 and a twelve month high of $42.36.

Arcus Biosciences (NYSE:RCUS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.86) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.80 million. Arcus Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 31.34% and a negative net margin of 196.76%. Equities analysts forecast that Arcus Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink set a $28.40 target price on Arcus Biosciences and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcus Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Arcus Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.49.

In other news, General Counsel Carolyn C. Tang sold 1,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.16, for a total transaction of $31,625.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Jennifer Jarrett sold 1,044 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.91, for a total value of $26,006.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 19.71% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Arcus Biosciences

Arcus Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapies in the United States. Its product pipeline includes, Etrumadenant, a dual A2a/A2b adenosine receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase 1b/2 clinical trial; and Zimberelimab, an anti-PD-1 antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for monotherapy.

Further Reading: What is meant by holder of record?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Arcus Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:RCUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Arcus Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcus Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.