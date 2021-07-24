Paloma Partners Management Co Buys 14,675 Shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Paloma Partners Management Co increased its stake in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) by 299.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 19,575 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,675 shares during the quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $3,303,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 3,994 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $674,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 8,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,501 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 87.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VMC. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Vulcan Materials from $185.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Barclays raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Vulcan Materials from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Vulcan Materials has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.64.

VMC opened at $178.14 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.58. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $114.83 and a 12 month high of $194.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.52, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $176.89.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 14.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.62%.

Vulcan Materials Profile

Vulcan Materials Company produces and supplies construction aggregate primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

