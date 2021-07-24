Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Sold by Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC

Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 756,942 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 756,943 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 1.1% of Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Greenoaks Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in SEA were worth $168,972,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in SEA by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,735,312 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $610,604,000 after buying an additional 370,735 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC now owns 62,990 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $14,061,000 after purchasing an additional 22,790 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,024 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 2,875.5% during the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 107,445 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $23,985,000 after purchasing an additional 103,834 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of SEA by 111.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,933 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $4,227,000 after purchasing an additional 9,962 shares during the period. 51.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on SE shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on SEA from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on SEA in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. New Street Research started coverage on SEA in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $325.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered SEA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Bank of America raised SEA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $260.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $249.42.

SE opened at $297.67 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $267.97. Sea Limited has a 52 week low of $101.70 and a 52 week high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $152.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.92 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.78.

SEA (NYSE:SE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.06). SEA had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 82.81%. The company had revenue of $1.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 146.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post -2.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEA Company Profile

Sea Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features, such as user chat and online forums.

