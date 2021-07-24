2,043 Shares in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) Bought by Colonial River Wealth Management LLC

Colonial River Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 2,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FERG. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $450,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ferguson in the 1st quarter worth $228,000. Finally, S&CO Inc. bought a new stake in Ferguson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,137,000. 35.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Friday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ferguson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $154.00.

Shares of FERG opened at $143.26 on Friday. Ferguson plc has a 52 week low of $116.70 and a 52 week high of $146.08. The firm has a market cap of $32.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $138.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.87.

About Ferguson

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and Central Europe. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, municipal, civil and industrial markets, and commercial sectors for repair, maintenance, and improvement (RMI), as well as new construction markets.

