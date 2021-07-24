1,902 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Bought by Sovereign Financial Group Inc.

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 1,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $250,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,120,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $818,000. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 64,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 69,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,217,000 after acquiring an additional 31,255 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $138.19 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.55. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $100.68 and a twelve month high of $142.28.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

