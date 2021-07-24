Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:IDLV) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 101.4% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 2,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF during the 1st quarter worth $365,000.

Shares of IDLV opened at $31.58 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.21. Invesco S&P International Developed Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $27.31 and a 52-week high of $31.75.

