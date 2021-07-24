Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 2,636 Shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Fiduciary Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,636 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Prologis were worth $5,661,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PLD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Prologis during the fourth quarter worth about $686,317,000. Blackstone Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 638.1% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,384,814 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,790,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,714 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 25.9% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,968,844 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $632,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,493 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Prologis by 84.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,404,117 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $239,594,000 after purchasing an additional 1,103,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Prologis by 21.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,176,309 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,725 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $120.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $108.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Prologis from $116.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut Prologis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their target price on Prologis from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.31.

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $127.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.61 billion, a PE ratio of 61.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.74. Prologis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $93.08 and a 52-week high of $128.87.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 15th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.32%.

In related news, Director Lydia H. Kennard sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $1,180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,867,214. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

