Fiduciary Trust Co. Purchases 1,852 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA) by 9.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,426 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in Snap-on were worth $4,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Snap-on during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. First Command Bank bought a new stake in Snap-on during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Snap-on by 219.5% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Snap-on from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Snap-on from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $232.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Snap-on from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $197.50.

In related news, SVP Anup R. Banerjee sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.82, for a total value of $481,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 4,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,049,252.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 7,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.02, for a total transaction of $1,807,825.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 57,671 shares of company stock worth $13,911,318 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $224.59 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.28. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $138.94 and a 1 year high of $259.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.58. Snap-on had a net margin of 19.15% and a return on equity of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $976.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.91 earnings per share. Snap-on’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 13.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Snap-on’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.30%.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

