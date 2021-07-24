Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC Takes Position in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,017 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,755 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,096,000 after purchasing an additional 6,230 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline in the first quarter valued at approximately $449,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,988,121 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $142,335,000 after acquiring an additional 193,847 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in GlaxoSmithKline by 199.3% during the first quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,295 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in GlaxoSmithKline by 28.1% in the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 99,536 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,552,000 after purchasing an additional 21,856 shares during the last quarter. 11.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GSK stock opened at $39.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $106.38 billion, a PE ratio of 14.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.59. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12 month low of $33.26 and a 12 month high of $42.40.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. The business had revenue of $10.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 24.57%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.6367 per share. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.45%. This is a positive change from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 20th. GlaxoSmithKline’s payout ratio is presently 69.46%.

In other GlaxoSmithKline news, major shareholder Plc Glaxosmithkline sold 32,005,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.25, for a total value of $392,064,435.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GSK. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. GlaxoSmithKline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

