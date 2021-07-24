Fiduciary Trust Co. Has $7.86 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fiduciary Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,231 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $7,856,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $4,499,000. Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 14,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in S&P Global by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 597,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in S&P Global in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in S&P Global by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 1,135 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 87.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $379.05, for a total transaction of $2,653,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,467,193.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SPGI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $437.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $476.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 price target for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $435.25.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $418.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.19, a PEG ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 0.97. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $303.50 and a 52 week high of $422.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $397.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.13 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 490.35% and a net margin of 32.01%. Equities analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 26.35%.

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

