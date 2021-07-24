iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 1.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 177,551 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,908 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $12,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 37.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,340,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $599,210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253,054 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $88,387,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 725.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,352,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,188,928 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,583,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,760,000 after acquiring an additional 352,914 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,840,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,055,000 after acquiring an additional 298,312 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $74.86 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.06. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $54.78 and a 12 month high of $77.32.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.709 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th.

