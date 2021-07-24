$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Posted by on Jul 24th, 2021

Wall Street analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.29. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after acquiring an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after acquiring an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after acquiring an additional 266,029 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Further Reading: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Truist Financial (TFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC)

Receive News & Ratings for Truist Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Truist Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.