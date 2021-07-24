$1.19 Earnings Per Share Expected for Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) to announce earnings of $1.19 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Truist Financial’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.06 and the highest is $1.29. Truist Financial posted earnings per share of $0.97 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Truist Financial will report full-year earnings of $5.13 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.70 to $5.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Truist Financial.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.38. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 11.13% and a net margin of 23.46%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

TFC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $54.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Compass Point boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $59.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Truist Financial from $60.50 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Truist Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.36.

In other Truist Financial news, EVP Joseph M. Thompson sold 5,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total value of $306,423.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,196,526.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director K. David Jr. Boyer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $79,665.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 93,117,875 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,430,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,823,712 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Truist Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,158,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,158,514,000 after purchasing an additional 3,449,655 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,621,830 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,141,126,000 after acquiring an additional 469,307 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 17,307,932 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,009,289,000 after acquiring an additional 133,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 15,487,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $903,251,000 after acquiring an additional 266,029 shares in the last quarter. 71.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Truist Financial stock opened at $54.46 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $57.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Truist Financial has a fifty-two week low of $34.86 and a fifty-two week high of $62.69. The company has a market capitalization of $73.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.13, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.33.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.37%.

Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

