Millennium Management LLC Makes New $40.71 Million Investment in Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY)

Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Diversey Holdings, Ltd. (NASDAQ:DSEY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,767,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,707,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $370,000. Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $44,153,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $11,966,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $39,550,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in Diversey during the 1st quarter worth about $4,832,000. Institutional investors own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

DSEY opened at $16.10 on Friday. Diversey Holdings, Ltd. has a 12-month low of $13.50 and a 12-month high of $18.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.15.

Diversey (NASDAQ:DSEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $631.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.80 million. Analysts expect that Diversey Holdings, Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

DSEY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Diversey in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.00.

Diversey Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides infection prevention and cleaning solutions in Europe, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through two segments, Institutional, and Food and Beverage. The company manufactures, markets, and sells infection prevention and personal care products; floor and building care chemicals; kitchen and mechanical ware wash chemicals, and machines; dosing and dispensing equipment; and floor care machines to healthcare, education, food service, retail and grocery, hospitality, and building service contractor industries.

