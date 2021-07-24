BASIC Hits Market Capitalization of $30.33 Million (BASIC)

BASIC (CURRENCY:BASIC) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on July 24th. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 12.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. BASIC has a market capitalization of $30.33 million and approximately $578,611.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can now be purchased for $0.0060 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002923 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.88 or 0.00049325 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002740 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00016177 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $290.60 or 0.00848964 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005674 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000334 BTC.

BASIC Coin Profile

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 5,071,501,457 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic . BASIC’s official website is basic.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

Buying and Selling BASIC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BASIC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

