Fiduciary Trust Co. Sells 832 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Fiduciary Trust Co. lessened its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $9,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% during the 4th quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

IWM stock opened at $219.55 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.20. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $142.09 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

