Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Has $78.46 Million Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its stake in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 20.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 230,253 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 39,238 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Twilio were worth $78,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TWLO. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Twilio by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,826,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,689,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,566,136 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Twilio by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,749,577 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,618,466,000 after purchasing an additional 1,757,505 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 4,519,892 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,540,198,000 after purchasing an additional 205,428 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,534,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,204,416,000 after purchasing an additional 81,153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 52.6% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,737,162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,715,000 after purchasing an additional 943,403 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Chee Chew sold 2,003 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.62, for a total transaction of $598,135.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $387.74, for a total transaction of $19,193,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,461 shares of company stock valued at $48,309,721 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $409.84 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $356.73. Twilio Inc. has a 52-week low of $216.23 and a 52-week high of $457.30. The company has a quick ratio of 12.19, a current ratio of 12.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $589.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.44 million. Twilio had a negative net margin of 30.33% and a negative return on equity of 5.84%. On average, research analysts predict that Twilio Inc. will post -2.56 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Twilio from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $475.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $463.00 price target for the company. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Twilio in a report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $385.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Twilio from $500.00 to $420.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $445.69.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

