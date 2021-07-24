Homrich & Berg Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Homrich & Berg increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,879 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Homrich & Berg’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USMV. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 57,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Private Wealth Advisors grew its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. Private Wealth Advisors now owns 31,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,170,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the first quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, MBA Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $352,000.

USMV opened at $76.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.50. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52-week low of $47.44 and a 52-week high of $55.45.

