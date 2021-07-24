Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC Invests $297,000 in Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU)

Castle Creek Arbitrage LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:SCLEU) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCLEU. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $99,000. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $125,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadscale Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $159,000.

Shares of Broadscale Acquisition stock opened at $9.97 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.98. Broadscale Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.81 and a 1-year high of $11.00.

Broadscale Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

