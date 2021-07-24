Chiron Capital Management LLC Invests $144,000 in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,108 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 2,512 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 172.2% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,860 shares in the last quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Greenleaf acquired 5,125 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.71 per share, for a total transaction of $54,888.75. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,037.31. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Matthew Maxwell Donley acquired 9,900 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.07 per share, with a total value of $99,693.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the vice president now directly owns 9,900 shares in the company, valued at $99,693. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 18,525 shares of company stock valued at $191,722 over the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AUPH traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $11.35. 2,768,567 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,575. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.82. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.72 and a 52-week high of $20.50.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH) (TSE:AUP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $0.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.30 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 239.29% and a negative return on equity of 34.48%. Research analysts expect that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AUPH. Zacks Investment Research cut Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $26.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Bloom Burton raised Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.33.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

