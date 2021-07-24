Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) Shares Acquired by Washington Harbour Partners LP

Washington Harbour Partners LP grew its holdings in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) by 92.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 420,711 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 201,709 shares during the quarter. Workiva comprises about 6.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings in Workiva were worth $37,132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 379.0% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 297 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Workiva during the 1st quarter worth $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Martin J. Vanderploeg sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.09, for a total transaction of $2,101,575.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,701 shares in the company, valued at $42,956,313.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $821,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,500 shares of company stock valued at $11,898,920 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.25% of the company’s stock.

WK traded up $2.18 on Friday, reaching $129.87. The company had a trading volume of 333,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,097. Workiva Inc. has a 1 year low of $51.44 and a 1 year high of $130.96. The company has a market cap of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of -138.16 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $107.69.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm had revenue of $104.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. Workiva’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva Inc. will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Workiva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

