Washington Harbour Partners LP Has $12.99 Million Stock Position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS)

Washington Harbour Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) by 45.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 475,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 147,989 shares during the period. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions accounts for approximately 2.2% of Washington Harbour Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Washington Harbour Partners LP owned about 0.38% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $12,985,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,051,540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,966,000 after buying an additional 137,036 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 1st quarter worth about $4,624,000. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 46.8% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 197,210 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,410,000 after buying an additional 62,867 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the 4th quarter worth about $500,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 123,912 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 7,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 15,116 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $379,411.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider David M. Carter sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $125,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 143,985 shares of company stock worth $3,778,826 over the last quarter. 1.83% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:KTOS traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.84. The stock had a trading volume of 404,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,590,163. The company has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 166.44 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $26.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.66. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.40 and a twelve month high of $34.11.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The aerospace company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $194.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $189.55 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 2.42%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KTOS. TheStreet upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Noble Financial upgraded shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.33.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, satellite communications, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

